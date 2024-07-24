media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Mitch Lindquist's solo acoustic performance focuses on rootsy renditions of country classics, old time blues and more recognizable folk/pop songs. Influenced by an array of genres including country, folk, blues and jazz, Mitch seeks to personalize the music of John Prine, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Steve Earle and others with the respect and sincerity these great artists so deserve.