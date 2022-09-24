Mitch Tanis

press release: WHAT IS AFTERLIGHT?

Afterlight is a creative expression of photography, art, and design. The intent of the exhibition is to walk the viewer through the feelings and emotions that come after the sun goes down.

WHEN IS AFTERLIGHT?

Afterlight will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. It is a free drop-in exhibition from 5pm to 9pm.

WHERE IS AFTERLIGHT?

Hosted at: The Common Wealth Gallery, located in the Madison Enterprise Center, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703

Parking: Attendees can park in the parking lot at MEC (100 S Baldwin St) or street parking nearby on Baldwin St and E Wilson St.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1498459607271912/