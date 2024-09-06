media release: Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes is a Latin jazz group from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Exploring the music of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Brazil, Latin Vibes blends popular and folkloric grooves with contemporary jazz. The band shares music influenced by master musicians such as Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, Bobby Hutcherson, and Eddie Palmieri, alongside original compositions and arrangements. Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes has been featured in concert by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and the Jewish Community Center for events like Latkes Con Salsa and Carnival De Purim, in addition to clubs and outdoor stages in the Milwaukee area.

Bringing creativity, virtuosity, and "el espíritu del Caribe — Caribbean Spirit“, here is Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes.

Mitchell Shiner - vibraphone

Joey Sanchez - bass

Bony Benavides - congas/percussion

Garrett Waite - guitar