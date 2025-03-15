Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Welcome to The Vibes of March: A Celebration of Keyboard Percussion Innovators! Join us for a concert filled with captivating music and vibrant performances that showcase the talents of vibraphonists Mitchell Shiner and Thaddeus Tukes. The musical selections will feature the repertoire of Lionel Hampton, Roy Ayers, Gary Burton, Joe Locke, Bobby Hutcherson, Terry Gibbs, Mulatu Astatke, and more! Get ready for an entertaining and enlightening show as we delve into the global sounds of legendary mallet percussion artists.

THADDEUS TUKES - vibraphone + marimba + piano

MITCHELL SHINER - vibraphone + marimba + piano

NICK MORAN - bass

BONY BENAVIDES - percussion

HANNAH JOHNSON - drums

Tickets: $20 (online or at the door)

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson - 2025-03-15 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson - 2025-03-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson - 2025-03-15 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson - 2025-03-15 20:00:00 ical