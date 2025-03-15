Mitchell Shiner, Thaddeus Tukes, Nick Moran, Bony Benavides & Hannah Johnson

media release: Welcome to The Vibes of March: A Celebration of Keyboard Percussion Innovators! Join us for a concert filled with captivating music and vibrant performances that showcase the talents of vibraphonists Mitchell Shiner and Thaddeus Tukes. The musical selections will feature the repertoire of Lionel Hampton, Roy Ayers, Gary Burton, Joe Locke, Bobby Hutcherson, Terry Gibbs, Mulatu Astatke, and more! Get ready for an entertaining and enlightening show as we delve into the global sounds of legendary mallet percussion artists.

THADDEUS TUKES - vibraphone + marimba + piano

MITCHELL SHINER - vibraphone + marimba + piano

NICK MORAN - bass

BONY BENAVIDES - percussion

HANNAH JOHNSON - drums

Tickets: $20 (online or at the door)