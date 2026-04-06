Mithyka, FNU, Smiiles, diexrich
to
Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: ALL ABOARDDDDD Join us Saturday April 18th from 8pm - 1am for a new edition of Locomotion! With your DJs:
Mithyka
FNU
Smiiles
diexrich
If you've attended past editions of Locomotion then you already know the immaculate vibes, space is limited so we encourage you to arrive early to secure your spot!
$10 cover at the door, 21+ and dancing shoes required
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Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music