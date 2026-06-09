DJs Mithyka, Fuzzy Duck, FNU, Azza

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Moxy Madison-Ático Lounge 823 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us on Saturday June 13, from 7-11pm for our 2nd Sunset Soirée of the szn!

For this 2nd edition we have @so.full.sundays head honcho DJ Fuzzy Duck joining your golden hour curators Mithyka, Azza and FNU 

DJ Fuzzy Duck has been a Madison staple, you’ve seen him throw down records at Lola’s or at the countless of packed parties at Cardinal Bar, Fuzzy delivers the kind of grooves that certify everyone into a booty-shaking specialist✨🪩

Shoutout to everyone who pulled up to our last sunset soirée! Due to the overwhelming turnout we want to make it fair for everyone to be able attend so here are our new guidelines:

- 21+ only

- $10 cover, purchase your tickets through the link provided (if you have a dinner reservation through Ático on this day, admission to the party is free)

- In case of weather the party will be held inside

Golden hour will be approximately at 8:37pm.

Make sure you don’t miss it! We will see you on the 8th floor of The Moxy!

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cache-sunset-soiree-tickets-1989779996533

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Moxy Madison-Ático Lounge 823 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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