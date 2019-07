press release: Treb is back at Robinia courtyard, presenting Grooveslingers -- a night of electronic music at Robinia Courtyard! This series brings you local DJs who will -- you guessed it -- sling mostly-house grooves all night long. All are welcome to bask in the vibes!

No Cover, 21+

LINEUP (Set Times TBA)

-----

Mithyka

-----

Treb

-----

Jake Ski

-----