Mitigating Flood Risk Through Better Gardening

press release: Increasing urbanization coupled with increases in the magnitude and frequency of extreme rainfalls related to climate change have presented challenges to storm water management in and around Madison. Recent flooding, most notably in August of 2018, has endangered public safety, property and the environment. Dr. Potter’s talk will focus on various ways to mitigate the impact of environmental and climate changes and to ensure that new land developments do not increase downstream flood risk.

About the speaker: Ken Potter’s joined the UW-Madison faculty in 1978 and throughout his career here, his research and community outreach have focused on the management of storm water runoff from developed lands. This research has been strongly interdisciplina ry, involving the earth, life, and social sciences, as well as engineering, and he has been associated with numerous water resource engineering projects around the State of Wisconsin and across the nation. In recent years he has focused much of his effort on studying the impact of climate change on lake levels and flooding in the Yahara lakes region.

$15 | Free for Friends of ACG Members and UW Students (with ID)