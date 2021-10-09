media release: Doors Open at 10PM. 18+ to Enter; 21+ to Drink. $15 ($20 ages 18-20).

MitiS also known as Joseph Torre, has been perfecting his unique interpretation of piano-driven melodic bass music since 2010. Growing up in Pennsylvania, MitiS was trained as a classical pianist from a young age. His early musical life became the foundation of his artistic endeavors in both production and live performance.

Performing a live set that integrates production chops and piano roots creates a encompassment of both his early music endeavors and his current vision of musical composition. He’s an artist in the purest form sense, pouring his soul into ever release. With millions of streams across all platforms and multiple charting release, MitiS has built a devoted and loyal fan base helping to propel his artistry to the next level.