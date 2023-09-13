Mitski listening party

media release: We’re thrilled to host a listening party for the new Mitski album, “This Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We,” on Wednesday Sept. 13 at 3pm! It’s your chance to hear the album for the first time before its release date on Friday Sept. 15. We’ll have free limited edition posters and stickers available, too!

Note: the new album won’t be available to purchase until its release date, but we’ll be taking pre-orders during the party!