media release: Mix & Mingle Night = Your Chance to Meet Someone New!

Friday, Jan 23 • 7–10pm • Doundrins Distilling (Cottage Grove)

FREE Event — Open to All Under 40!

If you’re under 40, and ready to actually meet people in real life (wild, we know)… this is your night. Whether you roll in solo or bring your wing-person squad, we’re setting the mood inside our chill, cozy cocktail lounge with great drinks, great energy, and the perfect setup for low-pressure mingling, chatting, laughing, and maybe even sparking something more. And yes — the whole thing is 100% free.

What to Expect:

We’re making this as fun, low-stress, and inclusive as possible with a ton of color-coded signals so you don’t have to guess who’s open to conversation. (You’re welcome.) Sip something delicious, settle in, and let the colors do half the work for you.

Necklace Codes:

• Blue beads — looking for men

• Purple beads — looking for women

• White beads — open to any connection

(Choose the vibe you want for the night — zero guesswork, all fun.)

Nametag Vibes:

We’ll have 3 color-coded tags so everyone can set their comfort level:

Red — Not available / just here to hang with friends

Yellow — Maybe! If I’m feeling it, I’ll make the first move

Green — Yes please, come say hi

Pick your color ~ commit to the bit.

We will have a rotating mix & mingle event every month on the 2nd to last Friday (*unless there is a holiday). Check back on our page to see when the next one is!

https://www.facebook.com/events/836930182642365