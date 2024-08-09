media release: Madison Comedy Week is in its 6th year and will take place from August 4 - 10 this year!

At The Mixed Bag Variety Show you'll see several different stylings of hilarious comedy sets from comedians all around the country! From musical comedy to standup to hidden talents and offbeat comedic presentations about any topic under the sun.

We've got some of the best comedians from Madison Comedy Week joining us from all over the map for this one!

Host: Glenn WIddicombe (Madison)

John Datoy (Nashville)

Geoffrey Eggleston (Austin)

Arman Shah (New York City)

Andrew Yang (Michigan)

Matthew Mandli (Madison)

Rasheed Wesley (Philadelphia)

Christine Ferrera (Chicago)

Tickets for this show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door!