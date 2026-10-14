media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to host Dr. Miya Williams Fayne for a book talk on her book, The Blackish Press: Content, Ownership, and Audience of Digital Black News Outlets. She will be joined in conversation with Susan Robinson.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore. Masks are required during our indoor events, if you do not have a mask we can provide one for you at the door.

About the Book

The Blackish Press: Content, Ownership, and Audience of Digital Black News Outlets investigates the contemporary Black press and analyzes how journalists' and readers' conceptualizations of its content, ownership, and audience have changed in the new media age. It uses interviews with journalists, focus groups with readers, and analysis of web metrics to discuss how the digital Black press is both similar to and different from the historical Black press.

Dr. Miya Williams Fayne is an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UW-Madison. Her research investigates the Black press and Black news audiences in the new media age. She examines how news content circulates in the digital Black public sphere and highlights the Black press’ sociopolitical role in public discourse. Williams Fayne holds a Ph.D. from Northwestern University in media, technology and society, an M.A. from Emerson College in publishing and writing, and a B.A. from the University of Southern California in print journalism.

Sue Robinson is the Helen Firstbrook Franklin Professor of Journalism in the School of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the author of Networked News, Racial Divides: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse in Progressive Communities (2018), which won the AEJMC Tankard Book Award, and co-author (with Matt Carlson and Seth C. Lewis) of News After Trump: Journalism's Crisis of Relevance in a Changed Media Culture (Oxford, 2021).