media release: Miz Cracker announced the relaunch of her US tour, She's a Woman, presented by Obsessed powered by Five Senses Reeling.

"I can't wait to tour America with my brand new show, She's a Woman," said Miz Cracker. "I'm so excited to see people in person after months alone. It's been too long since I've hit the stage, and I can't wait to tell my most personal, ridiculous stories while looking right in your eyes! To fans and friends alike, join me for this once in a lifetime experience."

In her one-woman show, She's a Woman, drag queen and comedienne Miz Cracker presents a full hour of standup and music, discussing everything from dating and dieting to Covid and global calamity. With her signature brand of cheerful pessimism, she tells stories about her bizarre childhood, her vices, her worst mistakes—and how she somehow managed to survive it all. Embracing a message of self-acceptance—not necessarily self-love—She's a Woman is a show for anyone who loves not loving life.

A limited number of upgrade packages are available for sale each night. The package includes early entry to the venue, an official tour poster autographed by Miz Cracker, an opportunity to shop for exclusive tour merchandise before the general audience, commemorative tour lanyard and laminate, and a photo opportunity with Miz Cracker. These packages are upgrades and do not include a ticket to the show. Tickets must be purchased separately.