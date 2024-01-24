media release: MJ The Illusion is a one-of-a-kind concert that will take you on a journey through the musical performances of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Through this experience, you’ll be immersed in the magic of Michael Jackson. On this magical journey, you will relive timeless hits from his breakthrough album “Off the Wall,” to “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal” and “Billie Jean.”

Taking the stage on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7:30 PM! Tickets will range from $30 to $45 plus Eventbrite fees. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets starting Friday, October 6 and the general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, October 20.

MJ The Illusion will transport you back to the magic of Michael Jackson. From the lights, costumes, music, and choreography, this experience will leave you with unforgettable memories. MJ The Illusion is a must-see for any fan of Michael Jackson, The King Of Pop. Get ready for the magic of Michael Jackson.