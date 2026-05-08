M&J Jamaican Kitch'n Grand Opening

media release; M&J Jamaican Kitch’n proudly announces its Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting, taking place on Saturday, May 30, from 12:00pm to 2pm at 4692 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison, WI 53716.

The event will feature authentic Jamaican specialties, special offers, community networking, and appearances by local dignitaries. A three-time first-place winner at Taste of Madison (2022, 2023, and 2025), the M&J Jamaican Kitch’n food truck is become a familiar presence across Madison’s most popular community gatherings, serving bold, authentic Jamaican flavors to crowds at festivals, neighborhood celebrations, and high-traffic local events throughout the city.

“We’ve heard it for years - people take one bite and say, ‘I want to eat this every day! When are you opening a restaurant?’” said co-owner Donnet Joseph. “That stayed with us. With a lot of hard work, building our customer base, searching for the right location, and making the investment - we’re proud to finally open our doors to the community.”

Offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery, the new brick-and-mortar location is open from 11am to 9pm, Tuesday-Saturday, and 12pm to 8pm on Sundays. The menu features customer favorites including oxtail, jerk chicken and pork, curry chicken, Jamaican patties, vegan options, and a signature jerk sauce.

“What started as a food truck has grown because of the community that supported us from day one,” added co-owner Jean Joseph. “This restaurant is the result of that support, and we’re excited to welcome everyone into a space they’ve been asking for.”

Co-owned by Donnet and Jean Joseph, M&J Jamaican Kitch’n is a family-owned business rooted in tradition, quality, and community connection. The Grand Opening event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend, celebrate, and experience one of Madison’s most celebrated Black-owned culinary businesses in its new home.