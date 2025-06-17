MJ the Musical

Broadway tour, 6/17-22, at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Madison, Wis., as “MJ,” the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America and in London’s West End… and now “MJ”is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its premiere at Overture Center for the Arts.

The “MJ” creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair and Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.