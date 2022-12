press release: Wednesday, December 21, 6:30–9:30 pm • RSVP for location

Madison’s Jews’ Next Dor, Temple Beth El’s 20s and 30s group, is hosting a Hanukkah party. Cost is $18 ahead of time and $20 at the door, which includes donuts, appetizers, and a drink ticket. Games and dreidel will be played and candles will be lit. Register at https://www.tbemadison.org/ event/MJNDHanukkahParty2022