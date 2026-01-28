media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to welcome mk zariel for a reading and talk back centered around its new chapbook BOY APPARITION. There will be 4 5-minute open mic spots at this event! Sign-up on the day of the event, starting at 5PM. Please join us for a cozy Sunday of radical queer creative writing!

This is an in-person event in the Reading Room (Next to the bookstore 2713 Atwood Ave).

About BOY APPARITION

There are two transmasculine genders: the butch anarchist, and the tiny atemporal gremlin who really needs a hug. In BOY APPARITION, mk zariel tackles both. This chapbook is full of love letters to the BashBack tendency, chronicles of insurgent trans boyhood and its ties to lesbian culture, unhinged teenage rants, and the kind of love poems you’d write in lipstick on the mirror of the gender-neutral bathroom. Through it all, one question is central: what it means to be transmasculine beyond hegemonic manhood, beyond hierarchy, beyond linear time itself.

mk zariel {it/its} is a transmasculine neuroqueer poet, movement journalist, and insurrectionary anarchist translocally rooted in the Great Lakes region. the author of VOIDGAZING (2026, Whittle Micropress), it creates conflictual spaces for trans survival and queer desire—spaces of insurgent genders, mutual aid beyond the nonprofit gaze, and the kind of care that negates (and negation that provides care). BashBack! remains close to its heart, as do anarchonihilism/egoism, experimental theater, and the defiant tenderness of queer collectivity. mk’s organizing is often underground, but its poetics and podcast crackle with the same unruly energy: community as generative destruction, poetry as direct action.

Its writing has appeared in Querencia Press, Fifth Estate, ANMLY, Oyster River Pages, and Seattle Journal of Social Justice, among many others. It contributes columns to Asymptote and the Anarchist Review of Books, its mixed media work is featured through Open Sorcery, and it authors the advice column DEBATE ME BRO and hosts the podcast THE CHILD AND ITS ENEMIES. mk is the author of eleven self-published zine projects, and performs regularly at anarchist gatherings, zine fests, and queer liberation events. You can find its offerings, commissions, and chaotic love letters to the world at mkzariel.carrd.co.