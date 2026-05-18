MKG International Martial Arts Madison Anniversary Celebration
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MKG International Martial Arts Madison 4614 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Help us celebrate 15 years of training and community! You’re invited to join us for a special day of FREE classes, giveaways, and fun at the gym.
This event is the perfect opportunity to bring a friend, introduce family members to training, and experience our community together. Whether you’re a longtime student or stepping onto the mats for the first time, everyone is welcome.
No experience necessary. No registration required. Just show up and have fun!
Event Schedule
9:30 AM – Doors Open
10:00–10:45 AM – Filipino Martial Arts Class
11:00–11:45 AM – Blended Martial Arts Class
12:00–12:45 PM – Muay Thai Kickboxing Class
Each 45-minute class will be followed by a 15-minute break for giveaways and an opportunity to sign up for trial memberships. Classes are designed for participants 18+ and are beginner-friendly. No experience necessary.
Giveaways & Prizes
Everyone who attends a class will receive:
-A FREE event sticker
-One giveaway entry for each class attended (attend 3 classes = get three entries)
Each class will feature 2 giveaway winners:
-Free MKG Madison T-Shirt
-Free Trial Membership
Come celebrate 15 amazing years with us, bring someone you’d love to train with, and enjoy a day of martial arts, community, and fun!