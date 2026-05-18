MKG International Martial Arts Madison Anniversary Celebration

media release: Help us celebrate 15 years of training and community! You’re invited to join us for a special day of FREE classes, giveaways, and fun at the gym.

This event is the perfect opportunity to bring a friend, introduce family members to training, and experience our community together. Whether you’re a longtime student or stepping onto the mats for the first time, everyone is welcome.

No experience necessary. No registration required. Just show up and have fun!

Event Schedule

9:30 AM – Doors Open

10:00–10:45 AM – Filipino Martial Arts Class

11:00–11:45 AM – Blended Martial Arts Class

12:00–12:45 PM – Muay Thai Kickboxing Class

Each 45-minute class will be followed by a 15-minute break for giveaways and an opportunity to sign up for trial memberships. Classes are designed for participants 18+ and are beginner-friendly. No experience necessary.

Giveaways & Prizes

Everyone who attends a class will receive:

-A FREE event sticker

-One giveaway entry for each class attended (attend 3 classes = get three entries)

Each class will feature 2 giveaway winners:

-Free MKG Madison T-Shirt

-Free Trial Membership

Come celebrate 15 amazing years with us, bring someone you’d love to train with, and enjoy a day of martial arts, community, and fun!