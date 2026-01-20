MLK Community Dinner: Food Security is a Civil Right

media release: This event is part of the MLK Celebration: Stone of Hope Week of Events.

UW-Madison celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with relevant and thought-provoking events connected to King’s life and teachings. In 2026, programming is organized by the Wisconsin Union Directorate with support from Student Affairs and the Office of the Chancellor.

Join the campus community in learning about and honoring King’s legacy, Jan. 27-29, 2026.

The theme, Stone of Hope, comes from sentiments expressed in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 speech delivered here at UW–Madison at the Stock Pavilion. In that speech, Dr. King spoke about the ongoing struggle for justice and the importance of holding onto faith and hope, even when things feel difficult or overwhelming. Etched in his monument in Washington D.C. is the phrase: Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.

The evening will include a shared meal with facilitated conversation connecting King’s advocacy for basic human rights to today’s food equity challenges and service.

This event is brought to you by: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Cuisine Committee and the Volunteer Action Committee

Please reach out with questions about the event to: cuisine@union.wisc.edu and/or volunteeraction@union.wisc.edu