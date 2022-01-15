media release: Little John's Kitchens is hosting an MLK Community Meal this upcoming Saturday, January 15, 1-3pm, with pick up at at three area partner locations. It'll be a drive through event and meals are free or optional $5/$18 donation. Meals can be picked up at the following sites:

1. Boys & Girls Club- Allied (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711)

2. Goodman Community Center(214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704)

3. East Madison Community Center(8 Straubel Ct, Madison, WI 53704)

We will have individual meals and family meals (take and heat) while supplies last. We have a webpage set up for pre-registration to help us gather early numbers. We hope to distribute 2,000 meals between these three locations in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day-- this event is thanks in part to a donation from the King Coalition of Madison and Dane County. Little John's is happy to support the goals of Feeding the Youth and Black Men Coalition with this event and as part of our collaboration, we will distribute meals to area homeless shelters and encampments. Please feel free to share far and wide! Facebook event page for further information.