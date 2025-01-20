MLK Jr. Day: Celebration & Connection

media release: An FFJ School’s Out Event

Monday, January 20, 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Linden Cohousing, 107 Sutherland Court, Madison, WI 53704

Join us for a morning of connection and engagement in honor of the many leaders and collaborators of historical justice movements before us and in calling us onward to community care and ongoing action. We’ll learn, discuss, play, rest, and reach.

We define “family” broadly and our events are open to all! Questions? Email us at ffjdane@gmail.com.

Registrations at https://bit.ly/SchoolsOutMLK2025 are appreciated but not required!