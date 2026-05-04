MMoCA 125th Anniversary Party

media release: Thursday, June 4 • Member Preview 5–6 PM • Public Reception 6–9 PM • Museum Wide • Free Admission

Celebrate MMoCA’s 125-year legacy of free access to cutting-edge modern and contemporary art in Madison at our Anniversary Party and Spring Opening Celebration!

Be among the first to experience the groundbreaking abstract artwork in Extended Play: A-Side and learn more about its direct connection to Madison.

Grab a slice of cake (with 125 candles!), then wander through the other exhibitions on view: David R. Harper: Good Morning Sweetheart and Gelsy Verna: Mother, Father, Please Help Me.

The party keeps going with FINDING IJEOMA onsite to offer a thoughtfully curated DJ set, providing impeccable energy and global sounds. Watch the sunset as the festivities spill outside onto the recently renovated Rooftop Sculpture Garden, or get lost in the exhibitions.

MMoCA Members are invited to arrive early for exclusive access. To learn more about becoming an MMoCA member, visit mmoca.org/membership