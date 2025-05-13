MMoCA Annual Meeting

media release: It is again time to gather for MMoCA’s Annual Meeting. Join us in the Lecture Hall for an update on the highlights and accomplishments of the past year. Then, get a glimpse of the upcoming year as MMoCA’s Gabriele Haberland Director, Paul Baker Prindle, shares his vision for the Museum. Following the meeting, join the reception in the Rooptop Lounge to connect with fellow MMoCA supporters.