MMoCA Fall Reception

media release: Come celebrate a new season of exhibitions at MMoCA. Join us for the opening of Extended Play: B-Side, which showcases the work of Sam Gilliam, one of the most significant American abstract painters of the past six decades. Building on the art-historical foundation established in Extended Play: A-Side, the exhibition focuses on Gilliam’s continually evolving practice and the lasting relationships that connect his work to Madison.

Enjoy a beverage from the cash bar and catch up with friends as you wander through the other exhibitions on view: Diffuse Control by Beeple, Slick, and As It Seems.

MMoCA Members are invited to arrive early for exclusive look before the exhibition opens to the general public.

Member Preview Registration

To learn more about becoming an MMoCA member, visit mmoca.org/membership.