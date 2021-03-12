RSVP for MMoCA Monday

media release: Monday, March 15, 11 AM — Via Zoom

You’re invited to join a private tour led by Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Curator of the Collection, Mel Becker Solomon. She'll walk us through the Full Circle art exhibition, featuring familiar favorites alongside more recent acquisitions, including works by Deborah Butterfield, Sam Gilliam, Jim Nutt, Susan Rothenberg, Frank Stella, and John Wilde. This is a free event, courtesy of MMoCA. Please register by Friday, March 12, at Noon, by filling out and submitting our online form. We’ll then email you a Zoom link to join this very special presentation. Register here.