press release: Mark your calendars for the annual exhibition conceived by the MMoCA Teen Forum, a group of 10 Dane County teenagers selected to learn the ins and outs of working at a museum. This year’s Teen Forum exhibition is in response to the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, Ain’t I a Woman? opening on April 23, 2022.

For its show, the teens selected objects from the Museum’s Permanent Collection that illustrated a theme of “the box,” that space that can define—and sometimes confine—each of us in our lives. The theme is meant to dovetail with the Triennial’s recognition of and steps toward correcting the historic lack of visibility and appreciation of Black female artists.

MMoCA's education and curatorial department members, the Triennial guest curator, and members of several other Museum departments met with the students to help them develop their 2022 exhibition. The exhibition will be on view March 19-July 17, 2022, in the Henry Street Gallery. The opening reception is on Saturday, April 2 from 1 PM to 3 PM. Admission to MMoCA’s galleries is free.