media release: In response to a confirmed case of measles in Madison, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), in partnership with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) and local health care providers, will host a free measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination clinic this Saturday to support the health and safety of the community.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of measles within MMSD schools.

The free vaccination clinic will be held at Holtzman Learning Center (333 Holtzman Rd., Madison, WI 53713) on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is open to individuals ages 5 and older. To help ensure adequate staffing and vaccine availability, families are encouraged to make appointments through PHMDC’s website.

In addition to MMR, vaccines for influenza; tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap & DTaP); meningococcal disease; human papillomavirus (HPV); hepatitis A; hepatitis B; polio; and varicella (chickenpox) will also be available.

“As a school district, our priority is to keep students, staff and families healthy and informed,” said Sarah Breon, MMSD director of health services. “Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of measles and other diseases, and this clinic is an important step in making that protection accessible to our community.”

The district has established protocols in place should a confirmed case occur at a school, consistent with guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. These protocols include exclusion from school for up to 21 days for individuals who are not fully vaccinated, verification of immunity for those who are vaccinated and direct communication with any exposed staff and families.

“MMSD works closely with public health partners to respond quickly and thoughtfully when health concerns arise,” Breon said. “Our goal is to limit disruption to learning while taking the steps necessary to protect everyone in our buildings.”

Families with health-related questions are encouraged to contact their school nurse or MMSD Health Services. Staff members with personal health questions should contact their health care provider.

More information about the vaccination clinic, immunization requirements and measles prevention is available through PHMDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.