MMSD Behavioral Education Plan

press release: MMSD is in the process of considering several adjustments to our district's Behavior Education Plan. As a district, we believe in the importance of family voice in decision making. By taking a step back to improve our policies and systems, we are hoping ensure we have the right supports for implementation.

We’ve learned a great deal about behavior support and what it takes to make sure every classroom is a safe and supportive one. We’ve gathered feedback over the years, and we want to continue gathering feedback and ideas from you as we move forward. Please consider attending one of the following input sessions, facilitated by district staff. To request interpretation, please email mmsdnews@madison.k12.wi.us or call 663-1879.

all 6-7 pm:

Tuesday, October 30, West High School (room to be announced)

Wednesday, November 7, East High School Auditorium

Thursday, November 8, Memorial High School Library