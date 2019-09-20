RSVP for Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Bike Tour

press release: Bike Tours of Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant

Join us for a spin through Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s wastewater treatment plant to see how we transform wastewater into clean, renewable resources. Tours are free and open to all, but an RSVP is required. Make sure to wear a helmet!

Starting at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., each tour will last about an hour, Saturday, Sept. 21; RSVP by Sept. 20. Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison, WI 53713. Meet at the intersection of the Capital City Bike Path and South Towne Drive by the MMSD kiosk.

Price: Free

Contact: RSVP or send questions to Emily Jones, EmilyJ@madsewer.org