MMSD Board of Education Candidate Forum

media release: This forum is an opportunity to get to know the four Board of Education candidates, Martha Siravo and Bret Wagner vying for Seat 3, and unopposed incumbents, Nichelle Nichols and Ali Muldrow. The moderated forum is your chance to hear directly from the candidates' about their priorities and plans to support Madison Metropolitan School District schools and students, and ask your questions of the candidates.

This forum in sponsored by Madison Public Schools Foundation and will meet in Room 402 at the Black Business Hub, 2352 South Park Street.