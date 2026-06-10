MMSD Graduation

media release: Approximately 1,900 members of the MMSD Class of 2026 are expected to receive diplomas at graduation ceremonies at the Kohl Center on Friday evening and Saturday morning/afternoon.

All ceremonies are open to members of the media and general public, and will be livestreamed on the MMSD YouTube channel. No tickets are required for admission.

When:

Friday, June 12, 2026

East High School: 5 p.m.

Robert M. La Follette High School: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Vel Phillips Memorial High School: 10 a.m.

West High School: 1 p.m.

Where:

Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St., Madison,