MMSD Graduation
Kohl Center 601 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Approximately 1,900 members of the MMSD Class of 2026 are expected to receive diplomas at graduation ceremonies at the Kohl Center on Friday evening and Saturday morning/afternoon.
All ceremonies are open to members of the media and general public, and will be livestreamed on the MMSD YouTube channel. No tickets are required for admission.
When:
Friday, June 12, 2026
East High School: 5 p.m.
Robert M. La Follette High School: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Vel Phillips Memorial High School: 10 a.m.
West High School: 1 p.m.
Where:
Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St., Madison,