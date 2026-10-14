MMSD Groundbreaking Ceremonies

media release: The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) is set to host groundbreaking ceremonies for two of the three buildings comprising Phase 2 of its 2024 facilities referendum: Ray F. Sennett and Cherokee Heights middle schools.

The ceremonies will mark the official start of construction for both schools, which are set to welcome students in the 2028–29 academic year and are being designed to support modern instruction, foster collaboration and create inclusive, accessible spaces that meet the diverse needs of each community.

When:

10:30 a.m. Ray F. Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Road, Madison, WI 53716

1 p.m. Cherokee Heights Middle School, 4301 Cherokee Drive, Madison, WI 53711.