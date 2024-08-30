MMSD High Schools Grand Re-Opening

media release: Join the MMSD community in celebrating the completion of facilities upgrades at the district’s four comprehensive high schools on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The celebrations include ribbon-cutting ceremonies, open houses and guided tours.

All are welcome to attend. The schedule for the day’s events includes:

Robert M. La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road

Open house: 10 a.m. to noon

Ribbon-cutting: 10:30 a.m.

Guided 30-minute tours: 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

East High School, 2222 E. Washington Avenue

Open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting: 11:45 a.m.

Guided 30-minutes tours: 11 a.m and 12:30 p.m.

West High School, 30 Ash Street

Open house: Noon to 2 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting: 1 p.m.

Guided 30-minute tours: Noon and 1:30 p.m.

Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Road

Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting and Renaming: 2:15 p.m.

Guided 30-minute tours: 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“Thank you to the community for supporting the 2020 Referenda,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard. “The transformations that these schools have undergone over the past four years have been nothing short of incredible. This work is a direct reflection of the value that Madison residents place on public education to support the needs of our students, our staff and our community. It will enhance learning and education in our district for generations to come.”

MMSD’s renovated, future-ready buildings include fully updated, energy-efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and plumbing systems. Other highlights include modernized spaces for:

Arts, such as auditoriums, music spaces and visual arts rooms

Career and technical education, including areas for automotive and culinary instruction

Community gathering and collaboration spaces, such as library and media centers and cafeterias

Athletics, counting stadiums, gymnasiums and locker rooms, spaces used not only by our student-athletes, but also by the community at large

“Each of these schools is a resource we can all take pride in, and that will help purposefully move our district and city forward with confidence,” Gothard said. “I could not be more excited to welcome everyone to celebrate our schools and the opportunities ahead.”