MMSD Referenda Community Engagement Session

media release: Take part in important discussions – offer feedback specific to each attendance-area facilities. Your thoughts and ideas will help shape learning environments where every student thrives and excels. Our students deserve our best effort in considering what the next set of projects look and feel for our communities. Your feedback will help inform MMSD Board of Education decision making.

Thanks to your support in the 2020 referendum, high school students now have access to improved learning spaces. These upgrades are a reflection of our community’s expectation – and right – to high-quality educational facilities.

With a continued focus on 21st Century classrooms and learning spaces, middle schools are in need of similar upgrades of mechanicals, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and classroom design. This would allow middle school students enhanced access to college, career, and community pathways, aligned with the learning experience and opportunities available at the high school level. However, MMSD’s needs extend beyond what can be budgeted for in regular operating costs, especially given the challenges with the school finance framework.

Optional guided tours of the renovated spaces will begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to each Engagement Session. These spaces are made possible thanks to the communities support of the 2020 Referenda.

Tuesday, May 7, 6 p.m., Memorial High School

Thursday, May 9, 6 p.m., West High School * childcare unavailable

Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m., La Follette High School

Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m., East High School