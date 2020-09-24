ONLINE: MMSD Referenda

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC44UJrABNiVrdsvfO7zqYNg

press release: The November 3 ballot will include two referenda questions from the Madison school district - $317M in capital expenditures & $33M (over 4 years) of increase to the state spending cap. GRUMPS & East Side Progressives are sponsoring this Zoom event.

Co-sponsors are: Centro Hispano, Cottage Grove Action Team, Dane Dems, Fitchburg Progress, Madtown O's, Northside Action Team, Team Gold.

Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins will speak briefly at the start. There will be a presentation by School Board members Savion Castro & Cris Carusi explaining the two questions, why the Board is asking for these funds & the likely impact on property taxes. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen will also be available. After the presentation, there will be time for questions.

Register and/or submit a question: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtf--sqzIoE9YUx_Bm-BJ9LDcP-rrmPdlb