MMSD Afterschool Programs Closed/MSCR Closing Early

media release: Due to expected snowfall, after-school activities are canceled for Wednesday, February 12. MSCR afterschool & evening activities are cancelled with the exception of MSCR elementary afterschool; virtual programs will still take place. A ll other programs, activities and external MMSD facility rentals are canceled.

Afternoon school buses may experience delays. We encourage you to stay informed about your student’s transportation using the FirstView app from First Student. This app is the easiest and fastest way to discover when a bus will arrive and when your child will be picked up or dropped off. Download the app online or from the App Store or Google Play Store.

For information on how we make decisions about weather-related closings, visit mmsd.org/weather.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support.