MMSD Superintendent Search Listening Session

media release: The MMSD Board of Education invites you to share your thoughts and opinions at upcoming in-person listening sessions to help form the leadership profile for our next superintendent. Alma Advisory Group will be on-site in early October to collect feedback from teachers and staff, students, parents/families, and community members.

Input sessions:

October 2, 2023 - 6 p.m., Holtzman Building, 333 Holtzman Road

October 3, 2023 - 6 p.m., La Follette High School, 702 Pflaum Road

October 4, 2023 - 6 p.m., Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 201 South Gammon

Note: Light refreshments will be provided. Child care and calming space available. Hmong and Spanish simultaneous interpretation and American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

It is expected that the members of the MMSD Board of Education, up to or exceeding a majority of the full membership of the Board, may attend some of this event, however, the Board will neither discuss nor take any action with respect to any school

district business as part of attending any of the events associated with this event.