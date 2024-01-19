Mo' Onions featuring Otis "T" Sims

media release: Otis Redding was one of the greatest singers and performers in American music History. "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" is a song co-written by Redding and guitarist Steve Cropper. Redding recorded it twice in 1967, including just three days before his death in a plane crash in Lake Monona on December 10, 1967. It was released on Stax Records' Volt label January 8, 1968, becoming the first posthumous #1 single in the US. It reached #3 on the UK Singles Chart. Redding started writing the lyrics in August, 1967 while staying on a rented houseboat in Sausalito, California. He completed the song in Memphis with Cropper, a Stax producer and the guitarist for Booker T. & the M.G.'s.

Mo' Onions is a group comprised of Madison music scene veterans, drawn together by a shared love of the music of Stax Records' and their house band Booker T. & the MGs. The band will celebrate Redding and the anniversary of the release of Dock of the Bay at the Bur Oak.