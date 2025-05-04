media release: Mo’ Onions is a powerhouse tribute band dedicated to the timeless soul and instrumental brilliance of Booker T. & the MGs. With a rich mix of deep grooves, funky rhythms, and smooth melodies, Mo’ Onions captures the essence of the legendary Stax Records house band that shaped the sound of soul, R&B, and blues.

Mo’ Onions is more than just a tribute band—it’s an experience. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Booker T. & the MGs or discovering their music for the first time, Mo’ Onions brings the timeless sound of Memphis soul into the modern era, keeping the legacy of one of the most influential bands in music history alive and kicking.

For a night of foot-tapping, head-bobbing, and straight-up funky tunes, join Mo’ Onions and get lost in the grooves that made Booker T. & the MGs legends.