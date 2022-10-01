press release: $50/VIP Meet and Greet, $35/Adults, $15/Students, at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Mo Pitney took the country music industry by storm with the release of his single, “Country” in 2014. Since then, he’s released two albums “Behind this Guitar” and “Ain’t Lookin’ Back,” which reached Billboard’s Top Ten Country Albums chart the first week of its release. A regular guest on “Country’s Family Reunion” and recently an opening act for Josh Turner and Diamond Rio, Mo exudes classic country at its finest.

The VIP Meet and Greet starts at 6:30pm the night of the concert. Patrons get an exclusive opportunity to meet Mo backstage and take a photo as well as get his autograph! This option also features premiere seating in the theater.

