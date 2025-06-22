media release: Enjoy a warm-weather evening of fun at Movie at The Glen. Starting at 4 PM, join us for classic yard games and a hands-on boating demonstration and tutorial led by the experts at Brittingham Boats—a great chance to learn something new and get moving outdoors. As the evening winds down, grab your blankets and lawn chairs for a magical outdoor screening of Moana 2. Free, family-friendly, and full of feel-good vibes—don’t miss this memorable night at The Glen!