media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is celebrating 100 years of recreation by kicking off its "MSCR on the Move" summer season at Mobile Madison. The program brings free art and play opportunities to local parks and playgrounds through its mobile fleet.

The initiative includes the Art Cart, Clay on the Move and Play on the Move programs. Last year, MSCR served more than 6,000 residents through its mobile recreation programming.

"Since 1926, youth play opportunities in parks and neighborhoods have been a cornerstone of Madison summers and MSCR”, said MSCR Executive Director Mary Roth. "Today, we are proud to continue that tradition through MSCR on the Move - Celebrating our centennial reminds us that while the tools have changed, our mission of accessibility hasn't. These mobile units bring high-quality experiences directly to our neighbors, ensuring every child can discover the spark of creativity and play.”

Mobile Madison 2026 Kickoff Events:

Families can experience these programs at the following upcoming Mobile Madison events:

Monday, June 15: 5–7 pm at Brittingham Park (Movie: "Zootopia 2" at 6:45 pm)

Tuesday, June 16: 5–7 pm at Warner Park (Movie: "Hoppers" at 6:45 pm)

Wednesday, June 17: 5–7 pm at Elver Park (Movie: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at 6:45 pm)

More info on Madison Parks movies here.

A Collaborative Effort:

Mobile Madison is a partnership of organizations offering free activities across the city. In addition to MSCR, participants can enjoy activities from:

Madison Reading Project: Big Red Reading Bus

Madison Public Library & Dane County Library Service: Dream Bus

Madison Children's Museum: Roadshow

Madison Parks: Sina Davis Movies in the Park

Wisconsin DNR: Fishmobile

Dane County Waste & Renewables: Trash Lab

Madison Metropolitan School District: Play & Learn

MSCR Outdoor Pursuits: Nature Exploration

MSCR on the Move:

Clay on the Move

Discover the world of clay through hands-on experiences! Clay on the Move is a free mobile pottery program offering handbuilding and potters’ wheel opportunities for community members of all ages in the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Play on the Move

Play on the Move is a free, drop-in mobile play program for the community in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our van brings unique play equipment for organized games, physical activities, and free play that encourages imagination and interactive learning experiences.

Art Cart

The Art Cart is a free, drop-in traveling art program that provides creative art-making experiences to children ages 3+ and their families. Art Cart is held in partnership with Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA).

For the complete MSCR on the Move summer schedule go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000.

Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is a department of the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), and is celebrating its centennial. MSCR provides accessible, inclusive recreation and enrichment opportunities for all Madison residents. From afterschool programs to outdoor adventures, MSCR connects people of all ages through movement, learning and community. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming and more. Visit mscr.org or call (608) 204-3000 for more information.