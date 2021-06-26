media release: Mobilize at Truax: F-35s won’t let us thrive – June 26 JOIN US TO PROTEST F-35 FIGHTER JETS!

Start gathering at 2:00 pm, Madison College parking lot, for information, music & lyrics

Head to Truax gates – on the sidewalk – no later than 3:00 pm, for speakers and follow-up actions

Take home postcards to mail to Sen. Baldwin, yard signs, bumper stickers and buttons

F-35 fighter jets are not just a local problem. In addition to endangering the health and safety of residents in neighborhoods where they are based, they represent the worst of government wasteful spending, profits to private weapons manufacturers despite faulty products, and harmful foreign policy, distributing F-35s to other countries (at US taxpayer expense), thus encouraging the use of force over diplomacy.

Now that we can again gather in person, it’s time to pull together to create more awareness and demand NO F-35s.

*NOTE: for the safety of everyone, if you are not vaccinated please be considerate of others and maintain a safe distance.

We need to act now because Truax is about to be expanded to accommodate the F-35s, there’s a resolution pending at the Dane County Board, and the F-35 program itself is a major nationwide issue touching on environmental issues, racism, the economy, peace and social justice.