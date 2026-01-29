Mobilize the Poets Meet & Greet

media release: $25

Join us for an intimate evening with the crew behind the world premiere of After the War: 1919! Meet the new Mobilize the Poets band (who will play some songs from the show) plus historians and published authors Jim Leary and John Nichols.

Ticket price goes toward our fundraising goal and includes some swag as well as photo opportunities with the band.

ABOUT AFTER THE WAR: 1919

1919: the forgotten year after the forgotten war. It’s one of the most troubling peacetime years in the history of the United States. The post-war, post-pandemic country is reckoning with the fundamental rights of its citizens.

Americans have just fought a war “to make the world safe for democracy” and now are fighting to preserve that very democracy at home. Strikes, race riots, women’s suffrage, mass deportations, the Red Scare, and Prohibition dominate the headlines and people’s lives.

This show reflects on the lives of everyday people who lived during this extraordinary time, the meaning of peace, and Wisconsin’s role in it all.

WORLD PREMIERE!

February 27, 2026

Barrymore Theatre, Madison, WI

ABOUT MOBILIZE THE POETS

We are a cross-discipline troupe of musicians, historians, and theatre artists dedicated to honoring the lives of everyday people who have lived through extraordinary times. We bring history and music together in powerful multimedia productions. We call them “rock and roll history shows.”

The core members of Mobilize the Poets produced The Greatest War: World War One, Wisconsin, and Why It Still Matters, which debuted to a sold-out audience at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI on November 11, 2018 and was reprised in 2019 at the Wisconsin Union Theatre at UW-Madison.

The incredible response the show received revealed a demand for this type of transformative, multimedia, history-based production.

But The Greatest War was only meant to be a one-time commemorative event. To create shows that we could bring directly to all the people of Wisconsin and the Midwest, we had to build a new organization: a small but resourceful arts group with outsized talent and a big vision. Mobilize the Poets was born.