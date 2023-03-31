Mobilizing for Elections: Patronage and Political Machines in Southeast Asia

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Paul D. Hutchcroft, professor of political and social change, Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs, Australian National University

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Mobilizing for Elections: Patronage and Political Machines in Southeast Asia - 2023-03-31 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mobilizing for Elections: Patronage and Political Machines in Southeast Asia - 2023-03-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mobilizing for Elections: Patronage and Political Machines in Southeast Asia - 2023-03-31 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mobilizing for Elections: Patronage and Political Machines in Southeast Asia - 2023-03-31 12:00:00 ical