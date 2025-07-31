Mocktails & Bouquets

media release: Join us for a special evening at the park! In this workshop, you'll be served 3 delicious mini mocktails showcasing ingredients from our Heirloom Garden along with a small snack plate. In between sipping and snacking, you'll get to make your own bouquet with fresh greenery and flowers from the park to bring home. Tickets are limited, so reserve your spot now!

This workshop may need to be rescheduled due to inclement weather. In this case, we will contact you for next steps.

$35 per person