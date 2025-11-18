Modeling, Educational Davis, Drive-a-Tron
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
John Redlin
Educational Davis sitting behind three tables.
Educational Davis
media release: The Gamma Ray Bar welcomes synthwave sensation Modeling, on tour from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The band takes inspiration from synth-heavy pop and classic soundtracks like Terminator and Blade Runner.
Local synth-rock freaks Educational Davis and indie-dance mensch Drive-a-Tron will be joining the filter-sweeping fracas.
1st: Drive-a-Tron - Electric Indie-dance
2nd: Modeling - Synthwave
3rd: Educational Davis - New Wave Synth-rock
7pm doors, 8pm music
$15 at Door, $10 Early