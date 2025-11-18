Modeling, Educational Davis, Drive-a-Tron

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Gamma Ray Bar welcomes synthwave sensation Modeling, on tour from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The band takes inspiration from synth-heavy pop and classic soundtracks like Terminator and Blade Runner.

Local synth-rock freaks Educational Davis and indie-dance mensch Drive-a-Tron will be joining the filter-sweeping fracas.

1st: Drive-a-Tron - Electric Indie-dance

https://www.drive-a-tronmusic.com/

2nd: Modeling - Synthwave

https://modelingmusic.bandcamp.com/album/somewhere-before

3rd: Educational Davis - New Wave Synth-rock

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/album/navigation

7pm doors, 8pm music

$15 at Door, $10 Early

Info

Music
