press release: GKIDS and Fathom Events are proud to announce the U.S. national debut of the animated anthology “Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1.” From Studio Ponoc, the new Japanese animation studio founded by two-time Academy Award®-nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There), “Modest Heroes” is set to show in more than 400 U.S. cinemas on Thursday, January 10 at 7 p.m. local time (in English) and Saturday, January 12 at 12:55 p.m. local time (in Japanese with English subtitles). In addition to screening the anthology, attendees will view behind-the-scenes exclusive content on the making of “Modest Heroes.”

× Expand "Modest Heroes" trailer

“Modest Heroes” is an ambitious collection of three thrilling tales created by some of the greatest talents working in Japanese animation today. Kanini & Kanino, Life Ain’t Gonna Lose and Invisible. Kanini & Kanino is directed by Academy Award®-nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, Mary and The Witch’s Flower); Life Ain’t Gonna Lose, featuring the voice of Maggie Q (Nikita, Designated Survivor), is helmed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who was a key animator on Isao Takahata’s films at Studio Ghibli; and Invisible director Akihiko Yamashita was a key animator on many of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki’s best-known films.