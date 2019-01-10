Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: GKIDS and Fathom Events are proud to announce the U.S. national debut of the animated anthology “Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1.” From Studio Ponoc, the new Japanese animation studio founded by two-time Academy Award®-nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There), “Modest Heroes” is set to show in more than 400 U.S. cinemas on Thursday, January 10 at 7 p.m. local time (in English) and Saturday, January 12 at 12:55 p.m. local time (in Japanese with English subtitles). In addition to screening the anthology, attendees will view behind-the-scenes exclusive content on the making of “Modest Heroes.”
“Modest Heroes” is an ambitious collection of three thrilling tales created by some of the greatest talents working in Japanese animation today. Kanini & Kanino, Life Ain’t Gonna Lose and Invisible. Kanini & Kanino is directed by Academy Award®-nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, Mary and The Witch’s Flower); Life Ain’t Gonna Lose, featuring the voice of Maggie Q (Nikita, Designated Survivor), is helmed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who was a key animator on Isao Takahata’s films at Studio Ghibli; and Invisible director Akihiko Yamashita was a key animator on many of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki’s best-known films.